Israel eliminates Ali Naim, one of the leaders of Hezbollah's rocket and missile unit

The IDF killed the terrorist during a military operation in Lebanon.

lThe Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed six members of Hezbollah during two military operations in Lebanon and Aleppo, Syria. One of them was Ali Abdel Hassan Naim, a high-ranking member of the terrorist group, who was neutralized in a bombing carried out by the Israeli Army in the Lebanese city of Bazouriye.

Ali Naim is "one of the leaders of Hezbollah's rocket and missile unit," the IDF said in statements reported by AFP. The other five terrorists killed were Ahmed Shehimi, Mustafa Makki, Ibrahim al Zein, Ali al Haf and Mustafa Nassif, as reported by The Times of Israel.

In the last few hours, Israeli troops also confirmed the death of Ra'ad Thabat, head of the production unit for the military wing of the terrorist group Hamas, during one of the IDF counteroffensives at Al-Shifa Hospital: