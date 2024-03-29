World

Israel eliminates Ali Naim, one of the leaders of Hezbollah's rocket and missile unit

The IDF killed the terrorist during a military operation in Lebanon.

Esta foto publicada por las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) el 10 de diciembre de 2023 muestra a tropas israelíes realizando operaciones militares en la Franja de Gaza.
IDF (Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 29, 2024
Less than a minute

lThe Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed six members of Hezbollah during two military operations in Lebanon and Aleppo, Syria. One of them was Ali Abdel Hassan Naim, a high-ranking member of the terrorist group, who was neutralized in a bombing carried out by the Israeli Army in the Lebanese city of Bazouriye.

Ali Naim is "one of the leaders of Hezbollah's rocket and missile unit," the IDF said in statements reported by AFP. The other five terrorists killed were Ahmed Shehimi, Mustafa Makki, Ibrahim al Zein, Ali al Haf and Mustafa Nassif, as reported by The Times of Israel.

In the last few hours, Israeli troops also confirmed the death of Ra'ad Thabat, head of the production unit for the military wing of the terrorist group Hamas, during one of the IDF counteroffensives at Al-Shifa Hospital:

Topics:

Recommendation

La toma de posesión presidencial colombiana de Gustavo Petro en 2022.

Gustavo Petro expelled the Argentine ambassador to Colombia after Milei called him a 'terrorist murderer'

El senador estadounidense Rick Scott (R-FL) habla durante una cena de Shabat el día de la inauguración de la cumbre de liderazgo de la Coalición Judía Republicana en el Centro de Conferencias Venetian en Las Vegas

Senator Rick Scott asks that Maduro's 'elections' in Venezuela not be legitimized: 'Biden needs to reimpose sanctions now'

Arvind Kejriwal

The United States protests the arrest of Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal

Kim Jong Un, líder supremo de Corea del Norte,

US and South Korea create task force to prevent North Korea from buying illegal oil from Russia

September 1, 2023, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish football federation, leaves the Audiencia Nacional court with his lawyer Olga Tubau, after declaring before the judge in the case of the kiss at the football player Jenni Hermoso, on September 15, 2023 in Madrid, Spain (Credit Image: Â© Alberto Gardin/ZUMA Press Wire)

Spanish Prosecutor's Office requests two and a half years in prison for Luis Rubiales for kissing Jenni Hermoso

Imagen de archivo del presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

At least 240 Latin American parliamentarians support ICC investigation into Maduro regime

Xi Jinping, presidente de China.

Xi Jinping meets with American executives to boost investments in China

El presidente de Argentina, Javier Milei, en el CPAC 2024.

Milei announces that his government will review 70,000 public employee contracts

A helicopter from the government of the state of Michoacan participates in efforts to extinguish a forest fire that affects an avocado plantation in Cerro del Aguila, recognized as a Protected Natural Area and Forest Restoration site in Morelia, state of Michoacan, Mexico, on March 26, 2024. Forest fires affecting 18 of Mexico's 32 states have devastated 3,049 hectares of forested areas as of Tuesday, according to a report by authorities. (Photo by Enrique Castro / AFP)

Forest fires in Mexico: More than 7,000 acres burned in 18 states of the country