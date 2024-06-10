Abdallah Aljamal, killed during the operation that freed four hostages, was holding three of them in his house.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that Al Jazeera reporter and photojournalist Abdallah Aljamal was holding several of the hostages released last week in his home. In a post on X, the (FDI) asked the outlet for explanations.

“Journalist” Abdallah Aljamal was a Hamas terrorist holding Almog, Andrey and Shlomi hostage in his family’s home in Nuseirat. No press vest can make him innocent of the crimes he has committed.@AlJazeera what’s this terrorist doing on your website? pic.twitter.com/1EM8C7csnw — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 9, 2024

"No press vest can make him innocent"

Aljamal was shot down by Israeli troops in the operation to free four hostages, upon discovering in his home "Almog, Andrey and Shlomi," as reported by the IDF in its post. In the publication, Israel emphasizes that "no press vest can make him innocent of the crimes he has committed," before asking the network for explanations directly: "Al Jazeera, what is this terrorist doing on your website?"

However, Al Jazeera denied that Aljamal was part of their staff, even though he published at least one article for them and appears on their website, according to reports by The Times of Israel. In statements to this outlet, the head of the Al Jazeera delegation - currently closed -, Omar al-Walid, said: "This man is not from Al Jazeera, and he did not work for Al Jazeera at all, and he is not listed as working for Al Jazeera either now or in the past. We do not know him, and all the rumors that have been spread are void of truth. content and are not true at all. In addition, he threatened to report anyone who linked Aljamal to them again.

Furthermore, the IDF noted that the hostage rescue operation once again demonstrated Hamas' methods with the Palestinians themselves: "This is further proof that the terrorist organization Hamas uses the civilian population as a human shield."