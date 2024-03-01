World

International Criminal Court resumes investigation against the Nicolás Maduro regime for crimes against humanity

The Appeals Chamber rejected the Venezuelan government's appeal seeking to prevent prosecutor Karim Khan from continuing with the case.

Nicolás Maduro
Cordon Press
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 1, 2024
1 minute read

The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) rejected an appeal by the Nicolás Maduro regime Friday that sought to prevent the investigation for crimes against humanity.

"The decision of the Appeals Chamber that I will issue is: adopted unanimously. The Appeals Chamber has deemed it appropriate to confirm the contested decision," Marc Perrin de Brichambaut, president of the ICC Appeals Chamber, said in statements reported by local outlet El Nacional.

With the decision, ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan will resume his investigation into the facts. Likewise, the court detailed that the prosecutor should not inform the regime about all the acts he intends to investigate.

‘Great relevance in a climate of impunity’

Meanwhile, non-governmental organizations welcomed the court's decision. PROVEA highlighted its "great relevance in a climate of impunity, dominated by a new wave of persecution of human rights defenders and a closing of civic space in the country."

In November 2021, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, opened an investigation into possible crimes against humanity in Venezuela. "Since 2020, the United Nations Fact-Finding Mission has identified sufficient grounds to believe that crimes against humanity have been committed as part of a state policy of repression of opponents," Human Rights Watch explained.

In 2023, the court asked all those who considered themselves victims of the regime to submit forms explaining the wrongdoings they had suffered. A total of 1,875 forms were submitted by 8,900 people, including 630 families, as a result of this public consultation.

Topics:

Recommendation

El cuerpo del fallecido líder opositor ruso Alexei Navalny es visto durante el servicio fúnebre en la iglesia Madre de Dios Apaga Mis Dolores, en el distrito moscovita de Maryino, el 1 de marzo de 2024.

Russia: Alexei Navalny's funeral held under heavy police surveillance

Esta foto publicada por las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) el 10 de diciembre de 2023 muestra a tropas israelíes realizando operaciones militares en la Franja de Gaza.

Israel arrests dozens of Hamas terrorists in a Gaza school

La candidata presidencial del partido de coalición de la oposición mexicana, Xóchitl Gálvez, saluda a sus simpatizantes durante un mitin de inicio de su campaña oficial en Fresnillo, estado de Zacatecas, México, a principios del 1 de marzo de 2024. La campaña electoral comienza oficialmente el 1 de febrero de 2024 para unas elecciones de las que probablemente saldrá la primera mujer presidenta de México, un punto de inflexión para una nación con una larga tradición de cultura machista. A medida que la carrera se calienta para la votación del 2 de junio, se planearon mítines rivales, incluida una reunión de la oposición después de la medianoche en uno de los estados más violentos del país.

Mexico: the opposition starts its electoral campaign with crime at the center of its agenda

Policías observan tractores aparcados junto al Arco del Triunfo en la avenida de los Campos Elíseos durante una protesta del sindicato de agricultores franceses en París el 1 de marzo de 2024.

France: 66 farmers arrested for protesting next to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris

Los bomberos trabajan para extinguir un incendio en un edificio comercial en el que murieron al menos 44 personas, en Dhaka, el 29 de febrero de 2024.

At least 44 dead in fire in Bangladesh capital

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, 74, speaks to the media, following a reception at the Mansion House, in the City of London, hosted by Foreign Secretary William Hague for the foreign dignitaries following the funeral service of Baroness Thatcher, at St Paul's Cathedral, central London.

Brian Mulroney, the former prime minister who led Canada to NAFTA, dies at 84

El falso mito de que Israel está “asesinando” periodistas en Gaza queda desmentido

The false myth that Israel is “murdering” journalists in Gaza is debunked

Alberto Fernández- Cristina Kirchner

Dark day for Peronism in Argentina: Former President Alberto Fernández accused in insurance scandal, Cristina Kirchner returns to court for money laundering

Conflict in Gaza: Defense secretary aligns with Hamas in war of numbers over death toll