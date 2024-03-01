The president's son also admitted that he did take his father to meetings with his business partners, but denied any wrongdoing.

This Thursday, the full transcript of Hunter Biden’s hearing before the different congressional committees leading the impeachment against President Joe Biden was published.

In about seven hours of testimony, Hunter Biden, accused by the Department of Justice of tax evasion and lying about his drug use when applying for a weapons permit, defended the fact that he put his father on speakerphone when he spoke with your business partners, admitted that he took his father to lunches with his associates and, after years of denial, finally confirmed that the famous “Big Guy” email does refer to his father.

Transcript of Hunter Biden’s closed-door hearing by emmanuel.rondon on Scribd

Joe Biden is the “Big Guy” says Hunter

For years, Hunter, the White House and Joe Biden himself refused to confirm that the president was the “Big Guy.” However, Hunter himself finally admitted it while simultaneously denying that his father participated in the $5 million deal with a Chinese firm.

The famous email reference to a “Big Guy” is a message sent by James Gilliar, Hunter’s former business partner, on May 13, 2017, arranging the distribution of a stake in the joint venture involving state-owned energy firm CEFC China Energy, associated with the Chinese Communist Party. In that email, he wonders if 10% of the share will go to the “Big Guy.”

That deal generated millions for Hunter Biden and his associates.

“I truly don’t know what the hell that James was talking about,” Hunter Biden said when asked about the reference in the email. “All I know is … what actually happened.”

Hunter Biden later gave more details and context to his response, explaining that Gilliar’s suggestion that his father get a stake in the deal was a “pie in the sky idea” since the now president had left public life after eight years as Barack Obama’s vice president.

“Like, ‘Joe Biden’s out of the office. Maybe we’ll be able to get him involved,’” Hunter said, speculating on Gilliar’s thinking when referring to the “Big Guy.” “Remember, again, is that Joe Biden, for the first time in 48 years, is not an elected official and is not seeking office. And so James is probably, like, ‘Wow, wouldn’t it be great if a former Vice President could be in our business together?’”

Hunter clarified, however, that his father did not benefit from the lucrative deal with CEFC China Energy and also said that if he had seen the email, he would have reprimanded Gilliar on the spot.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told reporters on the day of the hearing that the deal involving CEFC China Energy and Hunter Biden looked like a “money laundering” operation.

Comer recalled that Joe Biden received a check for $40,000 from his brother James for an alleged “loan” after a “complicated financial transaction.”

Hunter also admitted that his father spoke and met with his business partners

Although he stressed that he and his father did nothing wrong, Hunter Biden did admit that Joe Biden, in fact, held meetings and spoke with his business partners on speakerphone, a fact that contradicts the president’s historical claims that he knew nothing about his son’s business dealings.

When asked about the testimony of his partners Devon Archer and Rob Walker, who testified that Hunter put his father on speakerphone when doing business, the president’s son claimed that his actions were normal because he always answered the phone when his father called in any circumstance.

“My dad calls me like I’m sure a lot of your parents do or a lot of you do with your children, and if I’m with people that are friends of mine, I’ll have him say hi,” testified Hunter, who later claimed that his father also attended meetings with his business partners, but denied that he had participated in their commercial agreements.

In particular, Hunter stated, “Would you call it involvement if my dad was in New York City at the same time I was in New York City and I was having lunch with some of my business associates, and I said, ‘Hey, dad, come by for lunch?’”

“Who wouldn’t do that? Are you saying that you wouldn’t do that with your father if he was in town at the same time?” the president’s son asked congressional investigators.