Society

California: At least four injured by gunshots during shooting in Oakland during Juneteenth

The Police Department reported that several shots were fired near Lake Merritt around 9 p.m.

Imagen de las autoridades de Oakland, en California, llegando al lugar en el que se produjo un tiroteo el miércoles, 19 de junio de 2024.
(YouTube:
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
June 20, 2024
1 minute read

A shooting in the town of Oakland, California, left at least four people with gunshot wounds this Wednesday. According to the local Police Department, they received multiple notices alerting them that several shots had been fired near Lake Merritt around 9 p.m.

As detailed by witness Tamia Robinson to ABC 7 San Francisco, everything happened very quickly and, in fact, many people at first confused the shots with the noise caused by fireworks, which were scheduled to be launched as part of the Juneteenth party:

We were all celebrating, there were sideshows, couple of fights that were going on - next thing we know, we all thought we heard fireworks, so we ran from the direction. Next thing you hear, another 'boom, boom, boom, boom, boom' from the other side of the lake. We come down here, walking, and my sister sprints across the street, where she's seen one of her friends were laying out.

Eight people hospitalized after Oakland shooting

Authorities reported the transfer of eight people to the hospital, four of them for gunshot wounds. Additionally, they assured that this shooting could be a possible "mass casualty" event and asked the public to avoid the area of ​​I-580 on Grand Avenue, especially between Grand and Euclid avenues:

*News in development

Topics:

Recommendation

Gavin Newsom

Goodbye to marriage in California? A pro-family organization warns of the dangers of an amendment that could validate child marriages

Menores trans

Washington Department of Health helps teens get gender reassignment treatments

Imagen de archivo del Seattle Police Department

Seattle Police Department to hire dreamers amid staffing crisis

Juneteenth

What does Juneteenth celebrate?

Mapa del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Texas con las alertas ante la inminente llegada de una tormenta tropical para el miércoles 19 de junio de 2024.

Texas activates storm warning due to the imminent arrival of a tropical storm

El CEO de Boeing, Dave Calhaun, durante su comparecencia en el Senado el pasado 18 de junio de 2024.

Boeing CEO appears before the Senate and affirms that he will not resign despite the "gravity" of the situation

una mujer de Missouri es declarada inocente por un juez tras pasar 43 años en prisión por un asesinato que no cometió

A surprising judicial overturn: A Missouri woman is declared innocent by a judge after spending 43 years in prison for a murder she did not commit

Criminal ecuatoriano de nueva York

New York: Immigrant arrested for the rape of a minor in broad daylight

El gran béisbol Willie Mays observa durante la ceremonia de la Medalla Presidencial de la Libertad en la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC, el 24 de noviembre de 2015

Legendary baseball player Willie Mays dies at 93