Actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

The news was broken by his son, Kiefer Sutherland.

Donald Sutherland
(Cordon Press)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 20, 2024
Donald Sutherland, the actor known for his roles in “The Dirty Dozen” and “The Hunger Games,” died at 88. The announcement was made by his son Kiefer Sutherland.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film", Sutherland wrote on X.

In addition, his son highlighted the actor's illustrious career, which spans more than 50 years and some 200 films. "Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more," wrote Kiefer Sutherland.

AFP describes him as one of the most famous Canadian actors outside his country. He received an honorary Oscar in 2017. His first major role came in 1967 in “The Dirty Dozen,” starring Charles Bronson.

His other hits were “M.A.S.H” (1970) and the thriller “Klute” (1971), by Alan Pakula, in which he played a private detective in search of a perverse killer who threatens a prostitute, played by Jane Fonda.

In 1977 Federico Fellini hired him for “Casanova.”

Donald Sutherland had five children, three of them with Quebecois actress Francine Racette, his third wife.

