George Santos announces his return to politics after Biden's State of the Union address

The former representative from New York assures that he will run again for the House of Representatives, challenging Republican Nick LaLota.

George Santos announced Thursday that he is making a return to politics. The former congressman appeared by surprise during Biden's State of the Union address and assured that he will run again for the House of Representatives, this time for the First Congressional District, a suburban seat in Suffolk, Long Island, currently represented by Republican Nick LaLota:

Tonight, I came to the SOTU with an open mind and heart because I believe in the great idea that is the United States of America. I just witnessed a weak, frail president deliver spin and lies to the American people from inside the chambers. I have made several personal… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) March 8, 2024

Santos expelled from the House two months ago

The decision is announced just months after the House decided to expel George Santos due to the more than 23 charges against him, which included fraud, money laundering and even the theft of donor identities, per CNN.

This caused Santos to become the first congressman expelled from the House of Representatives in more than 20 years and the fifth in the history of the United States.