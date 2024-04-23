France: Man accused of threatening to kill Jewish woman to "avenge Palestine"

The incident occurred in the suburb of Gennevilliers and the trial is expected to begin in mid-June.

A man in France was accused of holding a Jewish woman against her will and threatening her on religious grounds, particularly to "avenge Palestine." The event occurred last Sunday, April 21, in the city of Hauts-de-Seine, a suburb of Gennevilliers, where communism took hold in the mayor's office years ago.

According to the investigation by local authorities, the charges brought against the 32-year-old suspect are "narcotic drug use and written death threats based on religion." He will be tried on June 21 before the 16th correctional chamber.

The victim had recently met the suspect and agreed to an invitation to go to his apartment, located on Avenue Chenard-et-Walker, in the Republic neighborhood. Once inside, the man refused to let the woman leave, stole her phone and sent a series of chilling messages to her mother and ex-boyfriend.

" Good luck, you will never find your daughter, you will never see her again, I am going to prostitute your daughter," read one of the texts, to which he added that he intended to "avenge Palestine."

However, the woman managed to recover her phone and called her mother for help. The authorities got to work, but at first, it was difficult for them to find her location, so they called in specialists from the Investigation and Intervention Brigade (BRI), who were able to identify the apartment.

They then broke in to rescue the victim from what could have ended in tragedy.