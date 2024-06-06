Former White House doctor's reaction to WSJ article on Biden's health: "He's got significant issues, he shouldn't have the job"

Joe Biden's health is set to be one of the central issues of the November presidential elections. This is evidenced by the president himself in several public appearances and is even reinforced by polls. Added to this was recently an article from The Wall Street Journal, which spoke with 45 people who participated in meetings or interviewed the president, obtaining testimonies that further raised alarm bells about Biden. Ronny Jackson, who served as presidential physician to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, was very concerned about the situation.

"Sometimes he spoke so quietly that some participants found it difficult to hear him. He read from his notes to make obvious points, took long pauses and sometimes his eyes wandered for so long that some in the room wondered if he had disconnected" wrote the WSJ, based on the accounts of five people who participated in meetings that Biden held with congressional leaders about approving funds for Ukraine.

Even former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy noted the difference in Biden's status, comparing his time as vice president and his tenure as leader of the free world. "I used to meet with him when he was vice president. I was going to his house. It's not the same person," said the Californian.

"It's a national security issue"

Just a few hours later, Jackson spoke to Fox News Digital, recalling that he had already anticipated Biden's health status. "The article's just documenting what I've been saying all along: he's not fit to be the commander-in-chief. He's got significant issues, he shouldn't have the job. You know, it's a national security issue for us."

In turn, the current Republican congressman from Texas argued that the WSJ information came in part from some Democrats, which could be the beginning of a political coup against the president less than six months before the elections.

"I think that the fact that it came out like this, and is so well sourced, tells me that this might be the left's first attempt to start laying the groundwork to get rid of him," he continued.

Jackson recalled that he sent at least five letters to the White House warning about Biden's deteriorating health, but that all of them were ignored. "I don't know if there's any point in sending another letter right now," Jackson said. "They have ignored them all," he said.

The Republican served as the president's doctor between 2013 and 2018, treating Obama and Trump. During the latter's administration he was also the president's first chief medical advisor.