Politics

Former White House doctor's reaction to WSJ article on Biden's health: "He's got significant issues, he shouldn't have the job"

Ronny Jackson, a current Republican congressman, said the president's status became a matter of "national security."

Ronny Jackson
Wikimedia Commons
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
June 6, 2024
2 minutes read

Joe Biden's health is set to be one of the central issues of the November presidential elections. This is evidenced by the president himself in several public appearances and is even reinforced by polls. Added to this was recently an article from The Wall Street Journal, which spoke with 45 people who participated in meetings or interviewed the president, obtaining testimonies that further raised alarm bells about Biden. Ronny Jackson, who served as presidential physician to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, was very concerned about the situation.

"Sometimes he spoke so quietly that some participants found it difficult to hear him. He read from his notes to make obvious points, took long pauses and sometimes his eyes wandered for so long that some in the room wondered if he had disconnected" wrote the WSJ, based on the accounts of five people who participated in meetings that Biden held with congressional leaders about approving funds for Ukraine.

Even former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy noted the difference in Biden's status, comparing his time as vice president and his tenure as leader of the free world. "I used to meet with him when he was vice president. I was going to his house. It's not the same person," said the Californian.

"It's a national security issue"

Just a few hours later, Jackson spoke to Fox News Digital, recalling that he had already anticipated Biden's health status. "The article's just documenting what I've been saying all along: he's not fit to be the commander-in-chief. He's got significant issues, he shouldn't have the job. You know, it's a national security issue for us."

In turn, the current Republican congressman from Texas argued that the WSJ information came in part from some Democrats, which could be the beginning of a political coup against the president less than six months before the elections.

"I think that the fact that it came out like this, and is so well sourced, tells me that this might be the left's first attempt to start laying the groundwork to get rid of him," he continued.

Jackson recalled that he sent at least five letters to the White House warning about Biden's deteriorating health, but that all of them were ignored. "I don't know if there's any point in sending another letter right now," Jackson said. "They have ignored them all," he said.

The Republican served as the president's doctor between 2013 and 2018, treating Obama and Trump. During the latter's administration he was also the president's first chief medical advisor.

Topics:

Recommendation

Donald Trump

Trump warns he may take legal action against his opponents: 'It's very possible that it's gonna have to happen to them'

Imagen de archivo del presidente Biden pronunciando un discurso en la Sala Roosevelt de la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC.

WSJ: Biden "slips" in private

Scott Wiener, during the 2022 Pride parade.

Openly gay California Democratic state lawmaker during Pride opening speech: 'The children are ours'

Border Patrol agents in Yuma guard a group of detained illegal immigrants.

Arizona voters will decide whether state or local police can detain illegal immigrants

Merrick Garland, fiscal general de Estados Unidos.

Garland warns of increased probability of a terrorist attack after October 7

Primarias en Nueva Jersey: un demócrata fuera del establishment local y un republicano “abiertamente gay” desafiarán el escaño de Bob Menéndez en el Senado

New Jersey primaries: A Democrat outside the local establishment and an 'openly gay' Republican will challenge Bob Menendez's Senate seat

Donald Trump, durante un mitin en Wisconsin. 3 de abril de 2024.

Trump promotes early voting for the presidential elections: 'We will use all appropriate tools to defeat the Democrats'

Former president Trump

Wisconsin Attorney General charges three Trump allies with 'serious forgery' over fake voter scheme

Chip Roy

The House responds to request for Netanyahu's arrest and approves sanctions against the International Criminal Court: 'We will not tolerate its scandalous attacks against Israel'