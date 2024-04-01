Politics

Former Massachusetts representative William Delahunt dies at 82

The Democrat, who served in the House of Representatives for 14 years, was one of the main supporters of Obama's legislative agenda.

(Wikimedia Commons)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 1, 2024
William Delahunt, former representative of Massachusetts, died this Friday at the age of 82. The Democrat, who worked in the House of Representatives for 14 years, died of unknown causes. He had been sick at his home in Quincy for quite some time, according to his family in a statement:

While we mourn the loss of such a tremendous person, we also celebrate his remarkable life and his legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We could always turn to him for wisdom, solace and a laugh, and his absence leaves a gaping hole in our family and our hearts.

The Democrat, who served in the House of Representatives for 14 years, was one of the main supporters of Obama's legislative agenda. In fact, he even postponed his retirement to help the former president pass his agenda.

Nicolás Maduro and Ed Markey say goodbye to William Delahunt

Delahunt was a congressman in the House of Representatives from 1997 to 2011. He had many close friends who sent their deepest condolences. One of them was Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts. He posted on X praising Delahunt's political work:

He was not the only one. Another leader who sent his condolences was Nicolás Maduro, the leader of Venezuela. The two had a good relationship since, NPR recalls, the former congressman negotiated an agreement in 2005 with the then Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez to "obtain heating oil for low-income Massachusetts residents":

We mourn the physical departure of former US Congressman William Delahunt, a great friend of Venezuela, of Commander Chávez and myself personally, together we participated in the founding of the Boston Group, a Venezuelan US parliamentary instance in which we accumulated great experiences to unite the peoples of the US and Venezuela. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends in this difficult moment. A strong embrace!

