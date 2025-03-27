United Kingdom: Uncertainty within the British left delays the assisted dying bill

Published by Israel Duro 27 de marzo, 2025

The Assisted Dying Act in the United Kingdom has entered palliative care. The main sponsor of the initiative, Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, proposed withdrawing the bill from its passage through Parliament. This means that the two-year timeline for approval is now likely to be at least doubled, potentially coinciding with the next general election. This raises doubts about whether such a controversial bill will move forward with the election on the horizon.

A spokesman for the lawmaker said she "hopes and believes the service can be provided more quickly" but that changes to the bill since the fall mean it will "inevitably take longer to implement."

"Kim has always been clear that it’s more important to get the assisted dying legislation right than to do it quickly. The bill now contains even stronger safeguards than when it was first tabled, with a new judge-led voluntary assisted dying commission and multi-disciplinary panels to examine every application. These will inevitably take longer to implement. But the four-year limit is not a target, it’s a backstop. Kim hopes and believes the service can be delivered more quickly if it becomes law later this year."

Disputes in the House of Commons and the Labour Party

The revision of the text will extend the timeline, with the assisted dying service expected to begin operating in 2029, the same year as the next general election. By then, party leaders may be reluctant to risk the votes of moderate voters for a law with such a radical profile.

In fact, the wording of the bill has already sparked disputes in the House of Commons and beyond. The process may take longer than the anticipated four years, as the revised bill will not begin its processing until it is approved by the relevant committee in Parliament.

A withdrawal that "evidences broader problems"

The decision to delay processing sparked a new debate within the Labour Party. On one side, the more radical members, supporters of the bill, and pro-euthanasia activists expressed their discontent. On the other hand, some agreed that revising the bill could help garner more support. However, more conservative lawmakers within Labour noted that the withdrawal of the bill "evidences broader problems" in the text.

The bill would allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales, whose death is expected within six months, to apply for a assistance in ending their own lives. MPs voted in favor of the proposal in November.