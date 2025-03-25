Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de marzo, 2025

Authorities in Seoul reported that a motorcyclist died after falling into a giant hole. They detailed that the 33-year-old man's body was found 150 feet from the center of the 66-foot-deep sinkhole in an under-construction subway tunnel in the South Korean capital.

The exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

Building infrastructure is just the beginning.Ongoing maintenance is required along with money.

Black box footage of the Myeongil-dong sinkhole in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

Shortly after the initial collapse, a second and third collapse occurred.pic.twitter.com/0V0sYChxiw — aqua (@aqua52043525) March 24, 2025

"He was buried at a depth of approximately 90 centimetres (3 feet) and was found intact, still wearing his helmet and motorcycle boots," fire rescue officer Kim Chang-seob told a news conference reviewed by The Telegraph.

In addition, the official detailed that it took rescuers almost 18 hours to find the motorcyclist due to having to pump water, dig into the ground and cut through construction equipment and other debris.

A video was posted on social media showing the exact moment when the motorcyclist falls into the hole. Authorities indicated that they are investigating the situation.

In addition, the images also show that another vehicle driving by the site seconds before the collapse managed to avoid falling. However, it was learned that the driver was injured.