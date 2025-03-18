Zelensky declares that in Moscow ‘they are not ready to end this war’ after the limited truce announced by Trump and Putin

Published by Juan Peña 18 de marzo, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted strongly to the limited truce announced Tuesday by Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin after a 90-minute meeting by phone.

Following that meeting, Washington and Moscow announced a cessation of hostilities against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, as well as the upcoming release of a hundred and a half prisoners of war. Likewise, they announced negotiations for a ceasefire in the Black Sea, key for commercial shipping that supplies wheat to the world.

The White House was more satisfied than the Kremlin, who reminded that for a lasting peace Ukraine will have to comply with tough disarmament conditions.

Speaking from Finland, Zelensky said he was favorable in principle to cease attacks on energy infrastructure, but insisted on the need to get more "details" from Washington.

"We will support such proposals, but it is very interesting to know the details and what is actually proposed," Zelensky said at an internet press conference after the telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"I think it would be fair for us to have a conversation with President Trump and know the details of what the Russians have offered to the Americans or what the Americans have offered to the Russians," he added.

Zelensky assured at a press conference that Putin's goal is to weaken Ukraine in the face of negotiations for a complete end to the war and that in Moscow "they are not ready to end this war." Referring to the presence of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, Zelensky assured that the Ukrainian military still has a presence on Russian territory. "Ukrainian military are there. And they will remain there as long as we need this operation," he stated during his online press conference.

Russia rejects a truce without Ukrainian disarmament

Zelensky was well aware of what the differences were between the positions of Washington and Moscow. While President Donald Trump asserted via social media that Tuesday's agreement is the path to lasting peace, the Kremlin does not think so.

On Truth Social, President Trump argued that both Washington and Moscow will work "quickly to achieve a full and ultimately complete ceasefire." However, the Kremlin's communication is much more blunt and reminds that the cessation of aid deliveries to Ukraine is an absolute condition for the cessation of fighting in Russia and Ukraine.

At the moment, both the European allies and Kyiv seem to be far from accepting this condition. While Russia assured the previous week that a 30-day truce would be an opportunity to rearm Ukraine and reinforce it, the European Union seems more willing than ever in its aim to support Ukraine.