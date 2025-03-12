Canada imposes $21 billion in new tariffs on the US

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de marzo, 2025

The Canadian government announced new tariffs against the United States worth approximately $21 billion (equivalent to $29 billion CAD) in response to the ongoing trade war between the two countries. This decision came just hours afterthe 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports took effect.

Specifically, this new set of tariffs will target electronic products, sports equipment, metal items, and other goods exported from the United States.

"We will not stand idly by while our iconic steel and aluminum industries are being unfairly targeted," Canada's finance minister, Dominic LeBlanc said before the decision was made official.

On the other hand, Mélanie Joly, Canada's foreign affairs minister, also called Donald Trump's "attack" on Canadian industry "unjustified and unjustifiable."

"The excuse for these tariffs shift every day. The only constant seems to be President Trump's talks of annexing our country through economic coercion. We need to fight back against this nonsense," the Canadian chief diplomat said, in a statement reported by CBC.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports went into effect. Canada supplies 50% of the aluminum and 20% of the total steel imported by the United States.