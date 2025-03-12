The center-right wins elections in Greenland, under the eye of Trump

Published by Diane Hernandez 12 de marzo, 2025

The center-right opposition won Tuesday's legislative elections in Greenland, marked by the nationalist line advocating Denmark's independence from this Arctic island.

According to the final official results, the Democrats party, self-proclaimed "social liberal" and in favor of long-term independence, won 29.9% of the vote, more than three times as much as in the previous election in 2021.

The nationalist Naleraq party, advocating that the Danish autonomous territory sever all remaining ties with Copenhagen, came in second with 24.5% of the vote.

The current coalition government formed by the Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA, a left-wing environmentalist party) and Siumut, a social democrat party, was punished by the voters, who went to the polls en masse. IA lost 15.3 points and Siumut 14.7 points compared to the election four years ago.

Interest in the island



Never before have elections in Greenland aroused so much international interest, but in the face of Trump's interest in taking over this territory, the situation changed.

Covered 80% in ice, this huge Arctic island of 57,000 inhabitants, almost 90% of them Inuit, has hydrocarbons and important minerals for the energy transition.

"We respect the outcome of the election," reacted outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egedem, leader of the AI.

So far, none of the parties is in a position to secure a majority of the 31 seats in Parliament, so they will have to negotiate to form an alliance. This coalition will have to outline the procedures and timetable leading to the independence desired by the majority of its population.

Beyond the U.S. president's position on Greenland, the election debates focused on health, education and the relationship with Denmark, which retains diplomatic, military and monetary powers over the Arctic island.

Currently, the territory is economically dependent on fishing, which accounts for almost all its exports, and on annual aid of some 530 million euros ($575 million) provided by Copenhagen, which accounts for 20% of local GDP.

Greenland, under Trump's gaze



After launching in his first term the idea of buying the island, rejected by the Danish and Greenlandic authorities, Trump returned to the charge in recent months.

The Republican magnate has time and again reiterated his desire to take over this territory, which he considers important for US security against Russia and China. Claims that even led to the night of Sunday to Monday, hours before the start of the vote, Trump again promised on his Truth Social network security and prosperity to Greenlanders who wish to "be part of the Greatest Nation in the world."

However, according to a poll published in January, 85% of Greenlanders reject this option.