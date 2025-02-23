The Trump administration assures it can reach a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia 'this week'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 22 de febrero, 2025

During a question and answer session with journalists, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that President Donald Trump is confident that he can reach the long-awaited peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia by this week. Her words came after a journalist asked her if Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet soon in Saudi Arabia, to which she replied, "I don't have anything to detail or to read out right now. The president, his team are very much focused on continuing negotiations with both sides of this war to end the conflict and the president is very confident we can get it done this week."

Similarly, when asked about the real chances of reaching an agreement to end the war as soon as possible, Leavitt explained that Trump is convinced that the Kremlin wants to reach an agreement as soon as possible, adding that White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is giving his maximum effort in materializing this goal.

"[The president] believes very strongly that Russia is willing to make a deal, and he's fighting to make a deal. And Mike Waltz, who you just saw him go inside, is going to be working around the clock all weekend to get a deal and end this conflict in Ukraine. President said he wants the killing to stop, he wants to stop seeing innocent men die, and he wants peace. And that's his ultimate goal right now, and that's on his mind tonight," Leavitt commented.

Rare minerals agreement

The press secretary's remarks come a day after Trump revealed that his administration was just steps away from materializing a deal with the Ukrainian government of President Volodymyr Zelensky on the European country's rare minerals, asserting that this would be a good way to recoup the money the U.S. has sent in aid.