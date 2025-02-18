President Trump announces the elimination of a major al-Qaeda leader in Syria

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 18 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military eliminated a "jihadist" in Syria who served as one of the main leaders of the terrorist group al-Qaeda in the Middle East. In a post on Truth Social, the Republican leader publicly praised Central Command (CENTCOM) for the operation, adding that they had finally eliminated the Islamic extremist over the weekend.

"US forces conducted a precision airstrike against a member of al-Qaeda in Syria this weekend. The terrorist leader was working with al-Qaeda across the region. Congratulations to CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla, and the US warfighters who dealt Justice to another Jihadi threatening America and our allies and partners," the president wrote in his post.

The U.S. president made this post a day after CENTCOM announced the deaths of two leaders of al-Qaeda affiliate Hurras al-Din during an airstrike in Idlib province, northwestern Syria. According to the CENTCOM statement, the terrorists, who were identified as Abderraman al Leby and Fadel al Leby, were a key part of the group's finances and logistics.