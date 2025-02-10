Romanian president resigns after election cancellation scandal

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

Romania's president, Klaus Iohannis, resigned after he decided to remain in office despite the cancellation of elections held in November 2024. The pressures he faced were decisive in his resignation.

"To spare Romania and Romanian citizens a crisis, I will leave office on Wednesday," Iohannis said during a speech. A statement picked up by AFP.

His resignation comes shortly before the Romanian parliament voted regarding his suspension. He had been in office since December 2014. The new electoral process is scheduled for May.

Of centrist cut, Iohannis and his cabinet declassified intelligence documents reporting alleged Russian interference carried out through a campaign on social networks that benefited and promoted the candidate who won in the elections in the first round: Calin Georgescu.

Days later, Romanian Justice decided to cancel the elections, forcing the votes that had already been cast in the second round to be annulled.

The case of the Romanian election cancellation reached the heights of international politics. Both the European Union (EU) and the United States -through Antony Blinken, then Secretary of State- stressed the importance of undertaking investigations to clarify the facts.