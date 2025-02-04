China strikes back: Beijing announces tariffs against the United States and files a complaint with WTO

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 4 de febrero, 2025

China hit back. Just minutes after the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump on a series of Chinese products went into effect, the Asian giant followed suit by announcing additional tariffs on U.S. products.

The measure will take effect on February 10. Coal and liquefied natural gas will have a new tariff of 15%. While it will be 10% for crude oil, agricultural machinery, pickup trucks and large vehicles.

In his first tariff round, Trump targeted Mexico, Canada and China. The tariffs were 25% for the former and 10% for the latter. He accused all three of taking advantage of the United States and facilitating the fentanyl crisis. For years, authorities have reported that individuals and companies in China participate in both the production and financial laundering of profits from trafficking of the deadly opiod.

However, the measures against the northern and southern neighbors were suspended for a month in exchange for their governments' commitment to tighten border surveillance. Both Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the agreement and pledged to continue dialogue with Washington.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump would speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. The conversation, she announced, would take place within the next 24 hours. While expressing desire to reach an agreement, Trump warned Beijing on Monday that if it does not cut off the flow of fentanyl, "tariffs are going to go substantially higher."

China protests at the WTO

China also filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization(WTO) "to defend its legitimate rights and interests" against Trump's "egregious" tariffs, in the words of the communist authorities.

They stated that these measures "seriously violate WTO rules, do nothing to solve its problems and disrupt normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States."

"China firmly opposes the U.S. actions, and urges the U.S. side to immediately rectify its wrongdoings," a spokesman said in words picked up by the official Xinhua news agency.

Beijing's tariff backlash also coincides with the announcement of measures against US companies and new controls on the export of rare metals and chemicals, essential for multiple industries such as energy, including tungsten, tellurium, bismuth and molybdenum.