France: Jean-Marie Le Pen's tomb vandalized

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 31 de enero, 2025

The tomb of Jean-Marie Le Pen, historic leader of the French right, was vandalized this Friday, "possibly with sledgehammers," authorities said.

The grave "has been really vandalized, probably with sledgehammers during the night," Gilles Pennelle, a French conservative MEP, told AFP.

Le Pen died on Jan. 7 in a Paris hospital after several weeks of hospitalization. He is buried in the cemetery of La Trinité-sur-Mer, his birthplace.

He founded the National Front, now known as National Rally, a party with which he ran for president until 2007, and then gave way to his daughter Marine Le Pen.