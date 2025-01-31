France: Jean-Marie Le Pen's tomb vandalized
The French conservative leader, father of Marine Le Pen, the current leader of the National Rally party, died on Jan. 7 at the age of 96 in a Paris hospital.
The tomb of Jean-Marie Le Pen, historic leader of the French right, was vandalized this Friday, "possibly with sledgehammers," authorities said.
The grave "has been really vandalized, probably with sledgehammers during the night," Gilles Pennelle, a French conservative MEP, told AFP.
Le Pen died on Jan. 7 in a Paris hospital after several weeks of hospitalization. He is buried in the cemetery of La Trinité-sur-Mer, his birthplace.
He founded the National Front, now known as National Rally, a party with which he ran for president until 2007, and then gave way to his daughter Marine Le Pen.