CDU centrists break legislative blockade against right-wing AFD in Germany

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 30 de enero, 2025

Germany's centrist CDU and conservative AFD parties joined forces Wednesday to push through in parliament a text aimed at strengthening migration policy, just weeks before legislative elections.

The motion, which is non-binding but has a high symbolic value, was proposed by the conservatives, favorites in the polls for the Feb. 23 elections, and supported by the Alternative for Germany (AFD), without whom the text could not have been approved.

It obtained 348 votes in favor, 345 against and 10 abstentions.

The motion calls, among other things, for Germany to turn away all foreigners without proper entry documents at the border, including asylum seekers.

The initiative was introduced following a knife attack attributed to an undocumented Afghan that left two dead, including a child.

The union, although one-off, is important given the consensual political deadlock previously affecting the AFD. The right-wing party is accused of radicalism, and its popularity has grown every year against a backdrop of discontent in Germany with immigration.

It also comes less than a month before early elections in Germany, which Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz called after losing his coalition government backing

In these elections, to be held on Feb. 23, AFD has a serious chance of achieving good results that will allow it to enter the government.