Alarmists move up the 'Apocalypse Clock' with Trump’s arrival

29 de enero, 2025

Tick tock, tick tock. "Humanity is getting closer and closer to cataclysm." With this alarming message, the non-profit organization Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced that it has moved the Doomsday Clock forward by one second. This clock, which symbolizes the time left until the planet reaches "midnight"—the moment when human actions could make Earth uninhabitable—has once again ticked closer to disaster.

In a statement, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists—co-founded in 1945 by renowned researchers like Albert Einstein and J. Robert Oppenheimer—announced that the moment for doomsday had been moved up, with the clock now set at 89 seconds to midnight, down from 90 seconds.

"In setting the Clock one second closer to midnight, we send a stark signal: Because the world is already perilously close to the precipice, a move of even a single second should be taken as an indication of extreme danger and an unmistakable warning that every second of delay in reversing course increases the probability of global disaster," the scientists warned.

Interestingly enough, the organization decided to move the Apocalypse Clock forward just days after Donald Trump returned to the White House as president. The clock had remained unchanged for over two years—a period marked by numerous catastrophic events for humanity.

It’s not just the growing risks of nuclear weapons that concern them. Nor is it merely the escalation of wars shaking countries and entire regions—whether it’s the conflict between Ukraine and Russia or the turmoil in the Middle East—wars in which more than half the world is involved.

Let’s not forget the health crises, like the COVID-19 pandemic, which only ended relatively recently. And, of course, there’s the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), which, if some of Isaac Asimov’s robotic theories were to come true, could ultimately lead to humanity’s downfall.

The timing of the reactivation of the invisible yet ominous Doomsday Clock at this precise moment makes one wonder if, for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, these other developments are less “alarming” than Trump's return to the White House. It almost seems as though they believe the president holds a button that, when pressed, could trigger cataclysm.