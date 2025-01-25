Hamas frees four female Israeli soldiers

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 25 de enero, 2025

Hamas terrorists on Saturday released four female Israeli soldiers captured in October 2023. The information was confirmed by Israeli authorities, who explained that the hostages are already in the hands of the Israeli military.

An AFP reporter witnessed the handover after the four were presented on a stage in a main square in Gaza City, where dozens of terrorists armed with balaclavas gathered.

Four Red Cross vehicles awaited the hostages and quickly drove them toward Israel, where they were handed over to the military, an Israeli forces statement said.

"The four hostages have already been transferred to Israeli security forces in Gaza. Upon their return to Israel they will undergo an initial medical evaluation. IDF commanders and IDF soldiers greet and embrace the hostages on their return home," wrote the IDF, which posted footage of the reaction of family members when they saw the released hostages.

Held hostage since October 2023 Authorities identified the women as Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, Liri Albag and Naama Levy. They were, AFP recalled, performing their military service, on guard duty near the Gaza Strip, when they were kidnapped during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, following the release of the four Israeli hostages, the Israeli prison administration confirmed, according to AFP, that it had released 200 prisoners, whom it described as terrorists.