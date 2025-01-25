Hamas frees four female Israeli soldiers
Israeli authorities released images of the reaction of family members when they saw the released hostages. "Daniella, Karina, Liri and Naama are home," the IDF wrote on X.
Hamas terrorists on Saturday released four female Israeli soldiers captured in October 2023. The information was confirmed by Israeli authorities, who explained that the hostages are already in the hands of the Israeli military.
An AFP reporter witnessed the handover after the four were presented on a stage in a main square in Gaza City, where dozens of terrorists armed with balaclavas gathered.
Four Red Cross vehicles awaited the hostages and quickly drove them toward Israel, where they were handed over to the military, an Israeli forces statement said.
"The four hostages have already been transferred to Israeli security forces in Gaza. Upon their return to Israel they will undergo an initial medical evaluation. IDF commanders and IDF soldiers greet and embrace the hostages on their return home," wrote the IDF, which posted footage of the reaction of family members when they saw the released hostages.
Held hostage since October 2023
Meanwhile, following the release of the four Israeli hostages, the Israeli prison administration confirmed, according to AFP, that it had released 200 prisoners, whom it described as terrorists.