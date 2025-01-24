Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 24 de enero, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted an operation in southern Lebanon, during which they discovered Hezbollah weaponry hidden in a mosque and underground tunnels used by the terrorist organization.

In addition to the arsenal of weapons found in the mosque, the IDF found a vehicle loaded with weaponry underground. Hundreds of mortars, explosives, rockets, rocket launchers, firearms and other military equipment were also discovered.

During the mission, carried out in the Wadi Saluki municipality, Israeli forces confiscated the weapons and destroyed the tunnels discovered.

This discovery is in addition to other similar discoveries made by the IDF in recent days in different villages in southern Lebanon.

Israel postpones its withdrawal from Lebanon



Israel announced Friday that it will not complete its withdrawal from Lebanon next Sunday, as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement reached with Hezbollah, when the first 60 days since the treaty was sealed between the two sides will be completed.

Jerusalem justified its decision on the grounds that the Lebanese military has not yet been deployed in all areas where Hezbollah was present in southern Lebanon, so the threat from the terrorist group, which has launched a large number of attacks against Israel during the war that erupted after the Oct. 7 massacre has not ceased.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "The ceasefire agreement in Lebanon stipulates that the gradual withdrawal of the IDF must take place within 60 days." He added: "This clause was drafted with the understanding that the withdrawal process could extend beyond 60 days. The IDF withdrawal is conditional on the Lebanese army deploying in southern Lebanon and fully and effectively enforcing the agreement, ensuring Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani River."

"Since the ceasefire agreement has not yet been fully implemented by Lebanon, the phased withdrawal process will continue in full coordination with theUnited States. The State of Israel will not put its citizens and communities at risk, and will demand full implementation of the objective of the operation in the north: the safe return of residents to their homes."

It should be noted that more than 80,000 residents of northern Israel were forced to leave their homes due to ongoing Hezbollah attacks from southern Lebanon.