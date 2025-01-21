China "concerned" about US exit from Paris Agreement

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 21 de enero, 2025

(AFP) China is "concerned" about the new US exit from the Paris Agreement on climate, a spokesman for the communist regime's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

"Climate change is a common challenge which all mankind is facing and no country can remain insensitive or solve the problem alone," spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to withdraw his country for the second time from this pact signed in 2015 in the French capital. He already did it a first time during his first term.

The decision is seen as a blow to global efforts against global warming.

Critics warn that Trump's decision could encourage other big polluters, such as China and India, to reduce their own commitments.