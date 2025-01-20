'My beautiful girl, you are with me': Israel releases emotional footage of freed hostages meeting their mothers

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 20 de enero, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released new images of the first meeting of the three hostages freed by Hamas with their mothers.

Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher are the first hostages to be released following the ceasefire agreement recently reached between Israel and Hamas.

In exchange for the release of the young women, the Jewish state freed 90 Palestinian terrorists being held in Israeli jails.

"Dad, I came back alive!"

One of the videos shows Gonen, visibly emotional, as she is escorted by a female soldier into a room, where her mother Merav Leshem Gonen was waiting for her. Upon seeing each other, the two quickly approach each other and hug each other tightly while crying with emotion.

Another image shows the young girl speaking with her father via video call. "Dad, I came back alive!" she expresses in tears of happiness.

Gonen (24) was shot and kidnapped at the Nova music festival, near the Re'im community, during the October 7 massacre.

"I survived!"

Another video shows Damari walking and smiling, surrounded by IDF officers, until she meets her mother Mandy Damari, with whom she embraces tightly.

Afterwards, the young woman is seen talking to her siblings via video call. "I survived," she exclaims with joy as she waves her bandaged hand.

Damari (28) lost two fingers on her left hand when Hamas members shot her in her home during the attack on the Kfar Aza community.

"אבא, חזרתי בחיים": המפגש הראשון בין רומי, אמילי ודורון לאימהות | תיעודים חדשיםhttps://t.co/7IIK7Wp56I pic.twitter.com/bp3vPJhSDO — ynet עדכוני (@ynetalerts) January 20, 2025

"My beautiful girl, you are with me, I will keep you safe"

In another video, Doron Steinbrecher's mother Simona is seen excitedly walking down a hallway toward the room where her daughter is waiting for her. As they meet, the two embrace and cry, and Simona is heard saying, "My beautiful baby girl, you are with me, I will keep you safe."

Steinbrecher (31) was also kidnapped from her home in Kfar Aza.

"The nightmare is over!"

The IDF also released images of the women in a helicopter on their way to the Sheba Medical Center, located near Tel Aviv, where they underwent medical checks and were then transferred to be reunited with their mothers.

During the flight, Damari wrote on a blackboard "The nightmare is over!"