Colombia: Petro suspends peace talks after ELN attack leaves at least 60 people dead

A bloody onslaught by ELN guerrillas against civilians and FARC dissidents at Colombia's border with Venezuela has left at least 60 dead since Thursday. Colombian President Gustavo Petro called what happened "war crimes" and announced that he is suspending peace negotiations.

"At this moment there is a very critical situation in this region," Army Commander Gen. Luis Emilio Cardozo said Saturday in statements reported by AFP, as he addressed hundreds of soldiers deploying to the Catatumbo mountains (northeast), plagued by drug crops and historically dominated by the rebels.

ELN challenge to Petro

The onslaught by the National Liberation Army (ELN) broke a truce with dissidents of the now defunct FARC guerrilla group and challenged the leftist government of Gustavo Petro, which came to power with a commitment to seek a negotiated solution to six decades of armed conflict.

Until then, both rebel organizations were advancing in parallel peace negotiations with the government. There was a "rupture, let's say, of that alliance" between the ELN and FARC dissidents who broke away from the 2016 peace agreement, which "has generated a very significant impact on the civilian population," the general said in a video released by the Army on the X network.

The Ombudsman's Office confirms at least 60 dead

Although local authorities had previously reported at least 40 dead, the Ombudsman's Office increased the figure to no less than 60: "About 60 people have died violently in Convención, Ábrego, Teorama, El Tarra, Hacarí and Tibú," municipalities that are part of Catatumbo.

According to local spokesmen, the origin of the massacre would be several clashes between the ELN and the Clan del Golfo, the largest cocaine cartel in the area.

Petro suspends peace talks

Following the ELN onslaught, Petro suspended peace negotiations with that organization and accused it of "war crimes."

Army deployed in the area

"They have taken people from their homes and killed them horribly, violating all human rights of the people. It is up to us as the national army to stabilize the territory," Cardozo explained and deployed 300 additional troops to the area.

The historic peace agreement disarmed the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), but dissident groups have reorganized with new recruits and continue to wage war against the state, other organizations and the civilian population.

The new chapter of violence in Catatumbo resulted in the displacement of more than 2,500 people to Tibú, Mayor Richar Claro said Saturday.

An area with more than 50,000 hectares of coca crops

With more than 50,000 hectares of coca crops, fuel of the prolonged armed conflict, Catatumbo is a symbol of the internal war that in six decades has left more than 9.5 million victims.

Residents have even been evacuated in helicopters and "displaced people continue to arrive at the various concentration points" of those affected, a military source told AFP.

Food shortages and fear

The Ombudsman's Office said that in the municipalities of Catatumbo, affected by guerrilla actions, they are suffering serious economic and educational consequences, and that in some communities there are beginning to be food shortages.

They have also called on armed groups such as the ELN to allow access to humanitarian attention and to cease all attacks against the civilian population.

ELN accuses FARC dissidents of attacking civilians

The ELN accused FARC dissidents of carrying out attacks against civilians in Catatumbo and admitted to having confrontations with this group.

"The region of Catatumbo is well aware that we had warned that if the 33rd Front of the ex-FARC continued to attack the population and to breach commitments there was no other way out than armed confrontation as it has been effectively developing," it said in a statement released by X.