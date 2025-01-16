Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 16 de enero, 2025

Israeli sources said Thursday that obstacles that arose in the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas were overcome, related to a dispute over the identities of Palestinian terrorists to be released in exchange for hostages being held in the Gaza Strip.

Hours earlier, Israel's Prime Minister's Office announced that the security cabinet vote, and thus the official approval of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas was postponed because the terrorist group had backed out of some conditions of the treaty.

As reported by Israeli newspaper Ynet, the sides discussed so-called high-profile terrorists imprisoned in Israel, which Hamas is interested in releasing, but which Jerusalem did not want to include in the agreement.

‘There is an agreement’



The sources said that "there is an agreement," and that the Israeli security cabinet will meet this Friday to approve it.

It is estimated that the agreement will finally begin to be implemented Sunday, as originally planned, with the release of three female hostages by Hamas.

The sources added that the Israeli representatives who participated in the negotiations in Qatar will return to the country in the coming hours.

Earlier, Aryeh Deri, leader of the Orthodox Shas party, which is part of the coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Likud, maintained that he had received final confirmation that "all obstacles had been overcome and the hostage deal is on track."

Deri also congratulated Netanyahu on the deal.

Strong disputes in the Israeli ruling coalition



The treaty has generated strong contention within the Israeli governing coalition. In fact, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, of the Religious Zionism faction, is likely to leave the alliance due to his opposition to the deal.

Public Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, of the Jewish Power party, has also threatened not to endorse the agreement and to withdraw from the coalition.

Tough negotiations



Ynet indicated that the Israeli Internal Security Service (Shin Bet) led the tough negotiations in Doha to define the list of terrorists who would and would not be released. This caused the Israeli delegation to be delayed in the Qatari capital, but progress was eventually made on the agreement.

The details of the three phases of the agreement



Ynet reported that according to the official summary of the details of the agreement, revealed Wednesday, during the first phase of the treaty, which will last six weeks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will begin a gradual withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and allow the return of Palestinians to the north of the coastal enclave.

In addition, Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages, including all women, men over the age of 50 and the two children of the Bibas family, who became a symbol of the struggle for the release of the hostages.

Hamas will release three hostages per week; first it will return those who are alive and then the bodies of the deceased.

In addition, according to published details of the agreement, the terrorist group will begin by releasing hostages under the age of 19, then women and then men over the age of 50.

In return, Israel will release 30 Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in the Jewish state for each hostage released and another 50 prisoners for each soldier released.

Israel will also release all Palestinian female prisoners and those under the age of 19 who have been arrested since the Oct. 7 massacre.

The number of Palestinian terrorists released will be between 990 and 1,650, and will depend on the physical condition of the hostages returning to Israel.