Vatican toughens penalties for those who illegally enter its territory

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de enero, 2025

Vatican City, the world's smallest state, will impose tougher penalties, including prison sentences, for all those who attempt to enter areas of its territory restricted to free access illegally.

Through a decree signed by Cardinal Fernando Vérguez Alzaga, president of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State, the economic penalties will range between $10,000 and $26,000.

On the other hand, prison sentences will range from one to four years, depending on the severity of the offense committed by the offenders and the manner in which they committed it.

Those convicted will be barred from entering the perimeter for 15 years, and if someone reoffends or violates the sentence, they will remain in prison for between one and five years.

Penalties are also increased for those who try to enter the territory of the Holy See with an expired authorization: from $2,000 to $5,000 in fines.

Another of the matters to be sanctioned will be violating airspace, be it by transport or drones, an offense which will be punishable by up to $26,000 and six months to three years in prison.