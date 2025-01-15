"It's now or never": Israel and Hamas on the brink of ceasefire agreement

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 15 de enero, 2025

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is reportedly close to being finalized. A senior Israeli official told Reuters that the Palestinian militant group has approved the latest draft of the treaty.

Several Arab media outlets also reported that the agreement is imminent.

A Palestinian source told Qatari channel Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Hamas’ leadership met with leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in Qatar and agreed to approve the draft agreement.

Lebanese media outlet Al-Mayadeen, affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist group, even reported that the ceasefire agreement is estimated to be signed "tonight or tomorrow."

"It's now or never"

The Israeli newspaper Ynet reported that a senior official in Jerusalem stated that the next 24 to 48 hours will be critical. Another source close to the matter said, "It's now or never."

The Israeli media outlet added that recent statements by Hamas, published in Arab media outlets, about alleged attempts by Jerusalem to delay the agreement are related to a strategy by the terrorist group to obtain last-minute concessions and to internal divisions within the organization.

What does the draft of the agreement say?



According to the draft, the agreement, brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, is to be implemented in three phases. The first of these includes the release by Hamas of 33 hostages, including women, soldiers, civilians, children, the sick and adults over the age of 50, in exchange for hundreds Palestinian terrorists who are imprisoned in Israel and a gradual withdrawal of the Jewish state's forces from the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the agreement obliges Israel to allow northern Gaza residents to return to their homes after going through an inspection.

After 16 days, negotiations will begin on the next phases, during which Hamas will release all live hostages and a permanent ceasefire would go into effect.