Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 13 de enero, 2025

Israel and Hamas are close to reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip after more than a year and three months of war following the Oct. 7 massacre.

According to Israeli media reports, the draft agreement, which has been under negotiation with the mediation of the United States, Egypt and Qatar in Doha, the latter's capital, is to be implemented in three phases. The first of these includes the release of 33 hostages by Hamas, including women, soldiers, civilians, children, the sick and adults over the age of 50, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel and a gradual withdrawal of the Jewish state's forces from the Gaza Strip.

According to The Jerusalem Post, diplomatic sources said the number of terrorists to be released would vary depending on how many Israeli hostages were alive or dead.

In addition, the agreement obliges Israel to allow northern Gaza residents to return to their homes after going through an inspection.

After 16 days, negotiations will begin on the next phases, during which Hamas would release all hostages alive and a permanent ceasefire would come into effect.

The first phase of the agreement, if implemented, is estimated to last 42 days.

Jake Sullivan, White House national security advisor, told Bloomberg News that the agreement is likely to be implemented this week.