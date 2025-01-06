Venezuela: Opposition leader calls for resistance the day before Maduro's illegitimate swearing-in

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 5 de enero, 2025

On Sunday, the Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado urged citizens inside and outside Venezuela to take to the streets next January 9, a day before the presidential inauguration in which dictator Nicolás Maduro intends to be sworn in for a third consecutive term. This despite losing to the opposition Edmundo González Urrutia in the presidential elections of last July 28.

A call for resistance

In a message disseminated through the social network X, Machado made an energetic call for mobilization: "That day will be recorded in history as the day when Venezuela said: enough! Enough of putting up with it, enough of keeping quiet. It is our land, our flag. Freedom is not begged for, it is fought for and conquered," she emphasized.

Machado, who is currently in hiding due to threats to her safety, called on the population to take to the streets confidently. "Maduro is not going to leave alone, we have to make him leave with the strength of a people that never surrender," she affirmed, stressing that January 9 will be a key moment in the fight for freedom. In her words, "freedom is achieved when we overcome fear."

Electoral fraud

According to the National Electoral Council controlled by the regime, Nicolas Maduro won the presidential elections held last July 28, despite the lack of transparency in the process and the absence of details on the scrutiny.

On the other hand, the opposition assures that Gonzalez Urrutia was the real winner of the elections. The opposition published copies of the voting records on a web page as evidence.

International tour and threats of arrest

Gonzalez Urrutia, who is making an international tour to gain support against the Maduro regime, has confirmed that he will return to Venezuela to assume the presidency, as established by the Constitution.

The opposition leader has already visited Argentina and Uruguay and is currently in the United States, where he is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden on Monday, in search of international support.

Given the possibility of Gonzalez Urrutia's return, the Maduro regime announced the deployment of 1,200 Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) troops. In addition, the regime issued an arrest warrant for Gonzalez Urrutia and has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.