France launched strikes against ISIS positions in Syria

France carried out a series of strikes against Islamic State (ISIS) positions in Syria.

The offensives, perpetrated last weekend, were confirmed by Sébastien Lecornu, minister of the French Armed Forces.

"Our Armed Forces remain committed to the fight against terrorism in the Levant," Lecornu wrote on X.

In statements to AFP, the French Defense Ministry maintained that its forces "dropped a total of seven bombs on two military targets belonging to ISIS in central Syria."

The bombing came afterthe United States last week eliminated Abu Yusif, ISIS leader, and two days later another two members of the terrorist group.

Syria's uncertain future



Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, backed by Russia and Iran, in Syria, which was overthrown as a result of a series of offensives led by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), backed by Turkey, the Arab country faces a political future fraught with uncertainty. Concerns are rampant about a resurgence of ISIS, and there are fears among the country's various minorities, such as the Kurds, Druze, Christians and Alawites (the community to which the al-Assad family belongs) after HTS took power.

Although the new government, headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of the radical Islamist group HTS, has tried to show a more moderate image, the fact is that tensions continue in the country.

In fact, the fights between HTS forces and soldiers loyal to al-Assad have not stopped, and recently radical Islamists set fire to a Christmas tree in Al-Suqaylabiyah, a predominantly Christian town, sparking a large number of protests in the country.