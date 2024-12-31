Israel shows Hamas planting explosives next to a Gaza hospital
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage of Hamas terrorists planting explosives about 150 feet from the Indonesian Hospital, in the town of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.
The video was filmed by Palestinian terrorists.
The IDF said in a statement that "this is another example of the Hamas terrorist organization's cynical use of the population and civilian institutions in the Strip to carry out acts of terrorism."
The Israeli military added that Hamas is "flagrantly violating international law."
🎥EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Hamas terrorists planting explosives at a distance of approx. 45 meters from the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 30, 2024
Side Note: This footage was filmed by Hamas themselves. pic.twitter.com/gwZ849oDSX
Successful Israeli anti-terrorist operation in Indonesian hospital area
The IDF also referred to the extensive terror operation carried out last week to "neutralize terrorism in the Indonesian Hospital area."
The statement said Israeli forces killed 162 terrorists and defused mined areas near the hospital.