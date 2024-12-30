Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 30 de diciembre, 2024

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected proposals Russia has received from some members of Trump's team to end the war.

"We are not happy, of course, with the proposals made by members of the Trump team to postpone Ukraine’s admission to NATO for 20 years and to station British and European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian state media outlet TASS and picked up by The Hill.

Similarly, Lavrov detailed that he has not received any official advance on an agreement in Ukraine. However, it was learned that the Kremlinvwould not accept some proposals that were leaked recently.

Instead, the Russian detailed that "reliable and legally binding agreements should be reached that would eliminate the root causes of the conflict and seal a mechanism that would exclude the possibility of their violation."

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has not spoken about what his proposal would be for dealing with the situation in Ukraine.

"We’ll see what happens next. If the Americans respect our interests, our dialogue will be gradually renewed. If not, everything will remain as it is," Lavrov assured.