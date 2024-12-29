Catastrophe in South Korea: At least 47 people killed in plane crash

A plane with 181 people on board crashed at Muan International Airport AFP / Jung Yeon-Je

At least 47 people died Sunday in a plane crash that was traveling from Bangkok at Muan Airport in southwestern South Korea, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Lee Hyeon-ji, a rescue officer with the South Jeolla Fire Department, said the casualty toll could rise due to seriously injured people. At the moment, there are only two confirmed survivors.

The crash was reportedly caused by "contact with birds, resulting in the landing gear malfunctioning" when the plane was attempting to land at Muan Airport, Yonhap reported.

The aircraft ended up catching fire and crashing as it attempted to land. The plane was operated by South Korean carrier Jeju Air.

The agency specified that on the plane were 175 passengers and six crew members.

Rescue authorities evacuated the passengers from the rear of the aircraft, firefighters said, according to Yonhap.

According to various international reports, the plane was almost completely destroyed and rescue workers are still focused on reaching people inside the tail section of the plane.

One photograph showed the tail of the plane engulfed in flames with fire trucks nearby.

South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, called for the mobilization of all resources to save the passengers.

"All agencies involved ... must mobilize their available resources to save the people," Choi instructed in a statement.