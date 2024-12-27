Tension grows between Milei's government and Maduro's dictatorship: The regime prosecuted Argentine officer Nahuel Gallo for terrorism

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 27 de diciembre, 2024

The dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro prosecuted Argentine officer Nahuel Gallo for terrorism. The regime's attorney general, Tarek William Saab, reported Friday that Gallo has been accused of attempting to enter the country irregularly.

The Venezuelan regime claims that Gallo's detention is related to his membership in a group linked to the "international ultra-right," which sought to destabilize the Maduro government.

Javier Milei’s government, through its officials, has rejected the accusation of Venezuela about the officer and has expressed that it is a "horrible invention."

Prosecutor Saab assured that the judicial actions taken in Argentina, such as a resolution issued by the Federal Chamber of Mendoza, prove that the Argentine government is "complicit" and added that the support to "the relatives of the accused" is aimed at weakening the Venezuelan State.

On the other hand, the Venezuelan prosecutor's office said that Gallo is being prosecuted in accordance with the Venezuelan Constitution and his case is in the hands of a judge.

#COMUNICADO| El Ministerio Publico de #Venezuela 🇻🇪, informó que el Sr. Nahuel Agustín Gallo, fue detenido al intentar ingresar de manera ilegal a la República venezolana pic.twitter.com/JeNzbGf1nJ — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) December 27, 2024

The conflict between the two countries continues to escalate. It has been aggravated by the statement which considers that the recent movements within the Argentinean judiciary have a political background.

The Argentine officer lost all contact last December 8 when he was detained. His family has requested on several occasions that he be released, after documentation was presented proving that he had traveled as a tourist to visit his family.

The Argentine government also presented official Venezuelan documentation showing that Gallo had been authorized by Venezuela to enter the country for tourism and recreational purposes. This documentation was forwarded by the Argentine Ministry of Security to Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as Brazil has been designated to mediate the diplomatic crisis between Argentina and Venezuela following the incident at the Argentine diplomatic mission in Caracas, which resulted in the severing of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Argentine Security Minister, Patricia Bullrich, said in a press conference together with Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein on Friday that "Nahuel Gallo is not a terrorist, he is an Argentine citizen, who went to Venezuela as a father.” After meeting Gallo’s relatives, Werthein claimed that the accusations of "terrorist actions" are a "horrible invention.”

The Argentine Foreign Minister also rejected the accusations of the Venezuelan Justice and said that "Gallo entered with all the legal papers, did all the paperwork he had to do and even paid the fees that had to be paid.”