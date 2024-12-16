Biden asked Israel for permission to send military equipment to Palestinian security forces

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 15 de diciembre, 2024

Joe Biden asked Israel to allow the dispatch of U.S. military aid to the Palestinian Authority (PA) to conduct a major operation in the city of Jenin.

Palestinian, U.S. and Israeli officials reported to Axios that the Biden administration seeks to provide essential military equipment, such as ammunition, bulletproof vests, armored vehicles and other materials, to support Palestinian security forces in their effort to regain control of the city of Jenin and its refugee camp. Currently, these locations are under the domination of terrorists from Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), who are better armed and funded.

Concern for the future of the PA

Officials explained that, following the overthrow of Bashar Assad, there are fears that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas could face a similar fate. "It was a Syria effect. Abbas and his team were concerned that what happened in Aleppo and Damascus will inspire Palestinian Islamist group," a Palestinian official said.

In addition, the operation in Jenin was indicated to seek to send a clear message to Donald Trump's incoming administration: the Palestinian Authority remains a reliable partner in the region.

Context of the operation

The situation in Jenin has worsened in recent weeks, especially after PIJ and Hamas terrorists stole vehicles from Palestinian security forces and used them in an armed parade. This act culminated in a failed arrest attempt that sparked a firefight between the terrorists and Palestinian forces, followed by a car bombing that left several injured, including Palestinian policemen and civilians.

As the situation escalates, Palestinian security forces have deployed more troops in Jenin, surrounding the refugee camp and initiating an attack to regain control. However, the PA considers U.S. military aid essential to confront the terrorists.

Suspension of aid

Although Israel approved such aid last year, the delivery was suspended following the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, which has led to tensions over the policy of supporting the Palestinian Authority.

Regional support and political challenges

Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia have expressed support for the operation in Jenin due to the risk that Islamist or Iranian-funded groups pose to Palestinian Authority control in the area.