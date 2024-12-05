Spain: transgender applicant gets firefighter job after registering as a woman

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 5 de diciembre, 2024

A man who claims to have changed his gender got one of 126 firefighter jobs at Madrid City Hall.

The fact occurred after he stated that he participated in the tests as a woman, and not as a man. He is only awaiting the physical examination, which will take place, between December 11 and 18. The information was confirmed by the ABC newspaper in Spain.

Similarly, it was revealed that the man is registered under the male name "David." The Madrid City Council will now investigate whether the applicant, who claims to have changed his gender without undergoing any sex reassignment, committed fraud.

"His grade placed him in the 201st position, however, by claiming to be a woman, the tribunal has had to promote him to 101st, thus achieving the position. This newspaper has also been able to confirm that David already competed in previous years to oppositions of other bodies, such as the Local Police of Getafe, but as a male person," detailed the ABC.

This newspaper has also been able to confirm that David has already competed in previous years in competitive examinations for other state bodies, such as the Local Police of Getafe, but as a male person,” detailed ABC.

In that sense, the newspaper detailed that the man got a score in the theoretical and psycho-technical test of 6.08 and an 8.32 in the physical ones (as a man). That gave him an average of 7.2.

When the results were known, after a complaint from David, they corrected the physical tests, with a female scale, rising to 9,71. This made an average of 7.895. Thus he went from 201st to 101st place.

But, in addition, ABC confirmed that the man used at all times the men's locker room and during the swimming events wore a male swimsuit and not a woman's as established by the regulations.

"If he had been considered a woman at that time, he should have also the worn upper part of the swimsuit, as obliged by the CSD," highlighted ABC.