Israel: Terrorist attack leaves nine wounded

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 29 de noviembre, 2024

Nine people were wounded Friday when a Palestinian terrorist fired gunshots at a bus near the West Bank Israeli town of Ariel. The attacker was eliminated at the scene.

The wounded were evacuated to Beilinson hospital in the town of Petaj Tikva, where they reported that three of the wounded are in serious condition and the others have minor injuries.

The hospital added that the life of one of the wounded is in serious danger.

According to Palestinian reports, the 47-year-old attacker, a native of Einabus, a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank, had served time in an Israeli prison.

According to a preliminary investigation, the terrorist arrived in his car about 500 feet from a bus stop and began firing at the vehicle on the scene. Six Israeli soldiers conducting surveillance in the area exchanged fire with the attacker, who was shot dead.

'A clear escalation in the terrorist war'



Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council in the West Bank, said: "This serious attack on a main road in the center of the country is a clear escalation in the terrorist war that the Palestinian Authority [the autonomous administrative organization, led by Mahmoud Abbas, which governs part of the West Bank] incites, organizes and finances."

Dagan added: "We will never break, neither in Samaria, nor in the communities near Gaza [controlled by the Hamas terrorist group], nor on the northern border [with Lebanon]. We will strengthen ourselves even more."