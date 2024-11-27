Amsterdam caves in to Islamist violence: Mayor bans an event against antisemitism

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 27 de noviembre, 2024

Femke Halsema, mayor of Amsterdam, Netherlands, announced the cancellation of a demonstration organized by different Christian and Jewish organizations, like Christians for Israel and the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, in support of the Jewish state and against antisemitism. It was scheduled for this Thursday in Dam Square, in the center of the city, and had the approval of the country's police.

A spokesman for the mayor justified the measure on the grounds that "this Thursday is one of the busiest shopping nights of the year" and "there is every chance that spontaneous dissenting voices will arise." She added that "the police do not have sufficient capacity at that location to guarantee the safety of the participants in the demonstration and the shopping public."

City Hall later stated that it allowed the event to be held at the Stopera complex, located in a less central location.

The cancellation comes after earlier this November, mobs of Islamists carried out a pogrom against Israeli supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv, who were in Amsterdam to watch their team play against Dutch side Ajax.

The event was to include a series of speeches and a performance by Israeli singer Yair Levy.

Reactions from the organizations and the Israeli musician



The organizations indicated that they were considering taking legal action against the City of Amsterdam.

"It is deeply disheartening that in 2024 the safety of peaceful demonstrators on Dam Square in Amsterdam cannot be guaranteed. Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue to be held at the same place where every year we commemorate the horrific murder of Jews during World War II," Frank Van Oordt, director of Christians for Israel, told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

The Israeli singer claimed that the mayor's move generated increased support for the event. "Since the cancellation, social media has lit up and many groups, politicians and supporters of Israel have decided to attend to express their support," Israel Hayom reported.

"After the pogrom against Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam, the impression was created that the Dutch are against us. But the amount of support we are receiving shows that there are many Dutch people who support Israel, even though they are afraid to speak out," the musician added.

The singer also commented that after the pogrom in Amsterdam he received "numerous letters of solidarity from Dutch Christians."

"Seeing the support, I posted a story on Instagram proposing to organize an event in favor of Israel. Within days, several groups who know my music contacted me," so he decided to accept the invitation from Dutch organizations, reported Israel Hayom.

Regarding the cancellation, Levy maintained that there is feeling of indignation among the organizers and potential attendees due to the fact that it conveys a message of "surrender."

The plan announced by the Netherlands to fight antisemitism



The government of the Netherlands, led by Prime Minister Dick Schoof, recently announced that it is working on a plan to improve the security of the Jewish community in the country, for which it will allocate 4.5 million euros (roughly $5 million) annually.

As part of the plan, authorities announced that they will form a task force to address the insecurity and will toughen punishments against those involved in antisemitic aggression, including the withdrawal of citizenship, reported Dutch media outlet NOS.