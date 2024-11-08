Pogrom in Amsterdam: A mob of anti-Semites attacked Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, shouting "Free Palestine"

Moment of the attacks against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans Screenshot in 'X' / EFischberger

8 de noviembre, 2024

Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were victims of an attack in the streets of Amsterdam, Netherlands, following their club's UEFA Europa League group stage match against Ajax.

A violent mob of hooded anti-Semites shouted “Free Palestine” while brutally attacking dozens of defenseless Israeli fans.

Some horrifying "just anti-Zionism" in Amsterdam tonight as Israeli soccer fans are lynched by huge pro-Palestine mobs. Where are the police?! pic.twitter.com/HMwQgCwJMi — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 8, 2024

Some of the attackers were carrying Palestinian flags, according to local and Hebrew media reports.

Israel's Foreign Ministry, citing data from Dutch authorities, reported that 10 Israelis were injured during the attacks. The severity of the injuries remains unknown.

Two Israelis were also reported missing. Further details on these cases are not yet available.

Some of the passports of the attacked Israelis were stolen by the mob.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry advised its citizens in the Netherlands not to leave their hotels.

The National Security Council also issued a similar warning, asking Israelis not to display any Israeli or Jewish symbols in public.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office reported that the Israeli leader requested that two planes be sent to Amsterdam to bring back Israelis still in the city.

Netanyahu also called on Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and local security forces "to act decisively and swiftly against the rioters, and to ensure the wellbeing of our citizens."

Meanwhile, Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, called the violent attack "a pogrom."

"These are the true faces of the supporters of the radical terrorism we are fighting. The western world needs to wake up now!!" he said.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claimed that the attack appeared to be "a PLANNED and ORGANIZED POGROM.”

This seems like a PLANNED and ORGANIZED POGROM in Amsterdam. — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) November 8, 2024

Local police said they had made 57 arrests in incidents around the stadium, but gave no further details, AFP quoted local news agency ANP as saying.