The left returns to power in Uruguay after the victory of Yamandú Orsi, José Mujica's 'heir'

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 24 de noviembre, 2024

Yamandu Orsi, the candidate for the Broad Front (Frente Amplio) and "heir" to Jose Mujica, is the winner of Uruguay's presidential runoff election, according to preliminary estimates from the country's leading pollsters. Without official results, pollsters position Orsi ahead of rival Alvaro Delgado of the National Party in a race that will decide the president for the 2025-2030 term.

Projections support Orsi's lead

According to Equipos Consultores, Orsi may obtain 49% of the votes versus Delgado's 46.6%. Cifra gives the Broad Front (Frente Amplio) candidate 49.5%, leaving Delgado with 45.9%. Meanwhile, Opción presents a similar advantage, with 48.7% for Orsi and 46.7% for the pro-government candidate.

Despite these projections, the Electoral Court of Uruguay has not yet released official results, and the final count is expected to confirm the outcome of this second round.

The ruling National Party candidate even recognized his defeat and congratulated his rival for his victory.

Decisive second round after a close election

The runoff election held this Sunday was necessary after the first round in October failed to produce a winner with the required absolute majority. The second round confronted two models of the country: the one of continuity represented by Delgado and the one of change headed by Orsi, who has been seen as a key figure in the renewal of the Broad Front.

New political landscape in Uruguay

If his victory is confirmed, Yamandú Orsi, the current mayor of Canelones, will assume the presidency in March 2025. This will mark the return of the Broad Front (Frente Amplio) party to power after five years in opposition. His leadership could imply a shift towards center-left policies.

The result, however, reflects a polarized electorate that anticipates a challenging administration for the future president. The president will have to seek broad agreements in a country where the margins between political blocs have been significantly reduced.

The next hours are expected to be key for the Electoral Court to confirm the results and officially define Uruguay's political panorama.