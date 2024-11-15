Ortega intensifies repression: expels president of Nicaragua's Episcopal Conference

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

The regime of Daniel Ortega intensified the persecution against the Catholic Church after ordering the banishment of the president of the Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua, Monsignor Enrique Herrera. The also bishop of the Diocese of Jinotega was expelled from the country after criticizing a mayor loyal to the dictatorship for organizing an event outside the cathedral during mass hours and not allowing the faithful to participate in the Eucharist because of the noise of the loudspeakers.

"Shock and pain" among the world's faithful

The event has filled with indignation the faithful around the world, especially in South America, who have sent communiqués condemning what happened. The Council of Latin American and Caribbean Bishops (CELAM), expressed its "shock and pain" for the expulsion of another Nicaraguan bishop and said that "we pray that this situation is resolved soon and that he can return to his homeland."

More forceful was the dissident and purged Nicaraguan activist Félix Madariaga. The former presidential candidate in 2021 and political prisoner of the regime before being deported to Washington in 2023, again demanded "international attention and condemnation" on these actions of the Regime.

"One of the bishops most committed to justice and Christian solidarity."

In a post on the social network X, Madariaga stressed that "Monsignor Herrera has historically been one of the bishops most committed to justice and Christian solidarity towards those who have no voice, a true example of firmness and integrity."

Therefore, the regime sought a way to provoke his expulsion with excuses through a sympathetic mayor: "A few days ago, he raised his voice to denounce the harassment by followers of the regime and officials of the mayor's office of Jinotega, who intentionally generate noise to disrupt the masses. In retaliation, the social media accounts of the diocese have been suspended. This is another attack against religious freedom and human dignity in Nicaragua, and demands international attention and condemnation."

Third bishop of the country's bishops' conference to be expelled

Herrera is the third bishop of the Nicaraguan Episcopal Conference to be forced to leave the country by Daniel Ortega. Previously recipients of this punishment, Rolando José Álvarez Lagos, bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa and Isidoro del Carmen Mora Ortega, of the Diocese of Siuna, both on January 13, 2024. In 2019, Monsignor Silvio José Báez, auxiliary bishop of Managua, had to go into exile after receiving death threats.

In addition to the banishment of Herrera, the Regime deactivated the official page of the Diocese of Jinotega on Facebook. The bishop and his collaborators used this social network to transmit live Sunday masses, Eucharistic Thursdays and other religious events, especially those presided over by Herrera himself. It has also prohibited access for priests to enter hospitals to administer the anointing of the sick.