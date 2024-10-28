Knesset bans UNRWA access to Israel

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 28 de octubre, 2024

A large majority in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, approved a ban on the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) from entering and working in the country.

In all, 92 lawmakers from both the ruling party and the opposition positioned themselves in favor of the ban. Only 10 opposed.

UNRWA has been at the center of controversy after it was discovered that several of its workers collaborated with the terrorists who attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.