Knesset bans UNRWA access to Israel

The Israeli parliament approved, with a large majority made up of both the ruling and opposition parties, to ban the U.N. agency from entering the country.

An UNRWA worker in Gaza.AFP.

Published by
Alejandro Baños

A large majority in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, approved a ban on the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) from entering and working in the country.

In all, 92 lawmakers from both the ruling party and the opposition positioned themselves in favor of the ban. Only 10 opposed.

UNRWA has been at the center of controversy after it was discovered that several of its workers collaborated with the terrorists who attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

