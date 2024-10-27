At least 35 injured and one killed in ramming attack at bus stop in Israel

Emergency crews after a truck into a crowd of people in Ramat Hasharon.AFP

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 27 de octubre, 2024

At least 35 people were injured Sunday after being rammed by a truck at a bus stop outside a military base in Ramat Hasharon in central Israel, police announced. There is also one killed in the attack.

Police indicated that the driver of the truck was "neutralized."

"The first elements of the investigation indicate that a bus stopped at a bus stop to drop off passengers. A truck then ambushed the bus and the passengers," police said in a statement.

"Civilians shot at the driver and neutralized him," law enforcement added.

"At 10:08 a.m. (08:08 a.m. GMT), a report was received ... of a truck hitting a bus stop on Aharon Yariv Boulevard in Ramat Hasharon," Magen David Adom, Israel's equivalent of the Red Cross, said in a statement.

"Paramedics are providing medical care at the scene to dozens of injured," it added.

Rescuers said four seriously wounded citizens were evacuated to hospitals in the region.