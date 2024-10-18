What is known about Liam Payne's death in Argentina?

Published by AFP Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

This is what is known about the death of Liam Payne, former singer of the band One Direction, who died Wednesday at age 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

"Overstepped"

"We have a guest who is over the top of drugs and alcohol and is breaking the whole room, we need you to send someone please," a hotel employee said in the telephone conversation with police emergencies when requesting intervention on Wednesday around 5:00 PM according to the recording of the call leaked to the press.

Liam Payne was staying on the third floor of the CasaSur hotel, located in the Palermo neighborhood. His room overlooked a backyard and was about 14 meters high.

"I don't know if the guest's life is at risk. He is in room that has a balcony and we are a little afraid that he will do something that puts his life at risk," warned the hotel employee who identified himself as the establishment's front desk manager in a second call for "urgent" help.

"Polytrauma"

The musician's body was removed from the hotel around 8:30 PM and subjected to an autopsy around midnight Wednesday. Preliminary results released Thursday revealed that "he died as a result of the fall," a police source told the AFP.

According to medical studies, Payne presented "polytraumatisms, internal and external hemorrhage."

Alberto Crescenti, head of the Emergency Medical Care System (SAME), told the media that the musician had suffered a fatal blow and that there was not even a chance of resuscitating him.

"At 17.04 through 911, in the integrated public safety system, we were alerted of a person who was in an internal courtyard of the Casa Sur hotel management. At 17.11 a SAME team arrived and verified the death of the man. We later learned that he was a singer in a musical group. Unfortunately, he had injuries that were incompatible with life as a result of his fall, and so we had to confirm his death. There was no possibility of resuscitation," Crescenti told local news network TN.

The results of toxicology tests are still pending.

Damage and excesses

Local media showed images of a television with a smashed screen, empty bottles and cans and traces of a white powder inside the room occupied by the British musician.

On a table were matches, a lighter, the remains of burnt cans, metallic paper, and melted candles, even inside the bathtub, in addition to the paper wrapping of bath soap.

A report from the Prosecutor's Office stated that the police "found inside the room substances that at first sight - and pending the confirmation of the experts - would be narcotics and alcoholic beverages, as well as several objects and destroyed furniture."

The court seized a telephone, a notebook and the musician's documents, which were handed over to the Prosecutor's Office number 16. Prosecutor Andrés Esteban Madrea and the secretary María Florencia Lavaggi are in charge of the case.

The Prosecutor's Office took statements "from three hotel workers and two women who in the previous hours had been with the musician in his room, but who had already left the hotel when the event occurred."

Accidental?

So far, the Argentine Justice has started an investigation under the heading of "suspicious death," according to the prosecutor's office in charge.

"Everything indicates that the musician was alone when the fall occurred and going through some kind of outbreak as a result of substance abuse," the statement said.

The forensic experts informed that "the 25 injuries described in the autopsy are compatible with those produced by a fall from height."

They also estimated that when analyzing the victim's hands, "no defensive type injuries were found."

From the position in which the body was left and the injuries, "it is presumed that Payne did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself and that he could have fallen in a state of semi- or total unconsciousness."

Until two days before his death, he had been accompanied by his girlfriend, American influencer Kate Cassidy, who had left Argentina.

Payne had arrived in Buenos Aires to attend the concert of his friend and former bandmate Niall Horan, who was touring South America promoting his album "The Show."

Hours before his death, Payne posted a story from another location on his Snapchat account, clearly recorded days earlier, in which he appears with his girlfriend at a country house and says: "It's a beautiful day in Argentina."