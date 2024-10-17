U.S. destroys five Houthi bunkers in Yemen

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

The U.S. Army conducted an air strike with B-2 Spirit bombers on several positions controlled by the Houthis in Yemen. Specifically, the Air Force bombed five bunkers with the aim of weakening the Iranian-backed terrorists.

As reported by the Department of Defense (DOD) in a press release, the destroyed infrastructures contained different types of weapons used by the Houthis to "target civilian and military vessels" sailing in the Red Sea and the rest of the region.

"This was a unique demonstration of the United States' ability to target facilities that our adversaries seek to keep out of reach, no matter how deeply buried underground, hardened, or fortified," the Pentagon added.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that "at the direction of President Biden, I authorized these targeted strikes to further degrade the Houthis' ability to continue their destabilizing behavior and to protect and defend U.S. forces and personnel in one of the world's most critical waterways."

The U.S. Army Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that there were no military or civilian casualties but did not specify whether there were any within the terrorist ranks.

The Houthis have been recklessly and illegally attacking all types of vessels, whether American or international, sailing in the Red Sea, the Bab Al Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden for more than a year. It is one of the open fronts in the Middle East conflict.