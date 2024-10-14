Hamas terrorists beat Palestinians trying to evacuate to a humanitarian area with sticks

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 14 de octubre, 2024

A Gaza Strip resident claimed that members of the terrorist group Hamas are beating Gazan civilians with sticks as they attempt to evacuate to the humanitarian area of al-Mawasi, on the southern coast of the Palestinian enclave. The information was discovered by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the northern Gaza town of Jabalia.

LISTEN: A Gazan civilian describes how Hamas hit them with sticks to prevent evacuation to the humanitarian area in southern Gaza.



While the @IDF works to move civilians away from danger, Hamas forces civilians to stay in the line of fire.



pic.twitter.com/wh7Uy6cF6i — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 14, 2024

The Gazan civilian made the statements during a telephone conversation with a member of Israeli military intelligence. In the communication, released by the IDF, the Gazan stated, "When we follow the army's instructions and want to go to al-Mawasi, people come out in front of us and start beating us with sticks, and tell us 'go back, go back.'"

When asked by the Israeli military if these were Hamas terrorists, the civilian replied in the affirmative, adding, "They continue to beat us and force us to go back."

The Israeli military accused Hamas of using Gaza civilians "as human shields." It added that the terrorist group "prevents them from responding to IDF calls to evacuate to safe areas."

Hamas oppressing Palestinians is commonplace



Hamas, as is its habit, has stolen funds from, murdered and tortured Palestinians. The most recent known case occurred when terrorists from the Islamist group killed Palestinian activist Islam Hijazi after she refused to hand over charity funds she had raised for the Heal Palestine organization, which provides health aid to the Strip.

Another high-profile case was that of Palestinian activist Amin Abed, who was kidnapped and tortured by Hamas terrorists in Jabalia, Gaza, for criticizing the Islamist organization. Speaking to the BBC, the activist maintained that despite what happened, "I will not stop using my right to express my rejection of the October 7 attack."