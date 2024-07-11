Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-11T19:33:19.000Z"}

A group of Hamas terrorists kidnapped and tortured Gazan activist Amin Abed (35) in Jabalia, located in the Gaza Strip, on Monday for criticizing the Islamist organization, according to Palestinian internet users and Abed himself.

In statements to the BBC, the activist maintained that despite what happened, "I will not stop using my right to express my rejection of the 7 October attack."

Abed said he was kidnapped by five men armed with guns and machetes. He was then taken to a ruined house, where he was beaten and called "an agent for Israel" and "a traitor."

The activist added that one of the attackers called to break his fingers so that he would never again write criticism against Hamas or about the "heroic events of 7 October."

Abed maintained that the attackers also fired in the air and threatened passersby, telling them not to intervene, claiming that they belonged to Hamas security forces.

Eventually, the attackers left the scene and people passing by were able to help him.

'This cannot be tolerated'



Some internet users posted images on social media, in which Abed appears being transferred by ambulance with injuries to his face and body.

In addition, other images show his father with a megaphone, speaking out in harsh terms against the people who attacked his son.

“You cowardly agents, enough is enough.”



Social media platforms were also used by some Palestinians to criticize the actions of the terrorist group. One of them stated that it was not known whether Abed "was alive or dead." He added: "How long will voices not be raised in the face of Hamas crimes; it's been 17 years already?"

A Gaza resident wrote: "The attack on Amin Abed is an attack on all of us. This cannot be tolerated."

In addition, a Palestinian activist, identified as Fatah, argued that this is the "behavior of criminal gangs [who act] against anyone who disagrees with them."

Amin Abed's harsh criticism of Hamas



The attack on the activist came after Abed made a Facebook post in which he harshly criticized Hamas. "From the first day of October 7, it was clear that this 'liberation' operation would bring international and regional calls to discuss the day after the war in Gaza. It turned out that those who supported the Hamas government for 17 years now want it to end, after having divided the Palestinian people and destroyed their dream of [establishing] a state by hijacking Gaza," the activist expressed on the social network.

Abed added: "Hamas was aware of this from the very beginning and was prepared to give anything in exchange for continuing its rule" in order for its top commanders to continue to enrich themselves.

"The only thing left for [Hamas] is to fight us now, knowing that the end of their government is demanded," Abed said.

The activist further argued that the terrorist group could have left power to make room for other authorities that could better manage the Gaza Strip, which would have saved many lives and properties. However, Abed said Hamas is "arrogant" and its only interest is to remain in power and that the Palestinian Authority, led by its political adversary Mahmoud Abbas, will not return to rule Gaza.

While criticism against Hamas has increased in the strip, the truth is that a large part of Gazans still support the terrorist organization, which shares videos of its members attacking Palestinians to sow fear among the population.

Recently, Hamas members brutally beat Gazan civilians near a humanitarian aid site after accusing them of stealing food from a warehouse, said Avichay Adraee, an Arabic-language spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The footage shared by the military showed the masked terrorists violently beating Gazan civilians who are tied up and screaming in pain.

One of the terrorists also spray-painted the word "thief" on the back of one of the civilians.

Hamas has 'a lot of support' from outside Gaza





Before the war, Abed had been repeatedly arrested for speaking out against the Hamas-led government.

Last week, in an interview with the BBC, he said Hamas "has a lot of support among those outside Gaza’s border, who are sitting under air conditioners in their comfortable homes, who have not lost a child, a home, a future, a leg."

Fatah condemned the attack on Abed



Fatah, the West Bank's ruling faction and Hamas' main political rival, issued a statement Monday condemning the attack on Abed.

The party, led by Mahmoud Abbas, argued that the "de facto authorities in Gaza" (Hamas) had allowed "criminality" to spread in the strip a and held them fully responsible for the attack on Abed.